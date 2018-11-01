WAYCROSS — Zackery B. Copeland, 28, passed away suddenly Friday, November 13, 2020, at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. Copeland was very knowledgeable about electronics, and he enjoyed skateboarding and fishing. Copeland was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Wayne and Diane Tillman. Survivors include his mother, Jennifer Lynn Roberson; his father, Brian Edward Copeland; four siblings, Kaci Rowland, Ashton Franklin, Candler Copeland, and Canden Copeland; nieces and nephew, Kinlynne Dubose, Eva Hodge and J. J. Hodge; paternal grandparents, Larry and Diane Copeland; aunts and uncles, Billy Roberson, Dawn Roberson, Alvin Roberson (Tracey), Wayne Tillman and Joey Copeland; special aunts and uncle, Keith and Tonia Hendricks, and Amy Copeland; and numerous cousins and other relatives. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, at Kettle Creek Church. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.