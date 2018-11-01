WAYCROSS – Yvonne Justice Howell, 78, died Wednesday night, March 11, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross, and she graduated from Ware County High School. She retired from the Ware County Board of Education having formerly worked in the lunchroom and as a bus driver. She was a member of the Victory Methodist Church in Manor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Justice and Ellen Griffin Justice, her husband, James Elvie “Jimmy” Howell, and her sister, Francis Bunch.

Survivors include two children, Brenda Howell Banks, of Waycross, and Jamie Howell (Lisa), of Waycross; five grandchildren, Breanne Banks Morris (Richard), of Vidalia, James Cuyler Howell (Lauren), of Bel-Air, Massachusetts,

Thomas Clinton Banks (Annie), of Blackshear, Hailey Taylor (Derek), of Waycross, and Jacob Rann Howell (Dani), of Jacksonville, Florida; eight great-grandchildren, Arie Howell, Collin Morris, Jimmy Howell, Harrison Morris, Emilia Taylor, Jackson Howell, Hadley and Harper Banks; four siblings, Geraldine Tillman, Evelyn Nettles, Gladine Taylor, and Wendell Justice; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family visited with friends beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com