WAYCROSS — Yvonna Smith Hendrix, 94, died Saturday afternoon, May 1, 2021, at Waycross Health and Rehab following an extended illness. Mrs. Hendrix was a native of Brantley County but had lived most of her life in Ware County. She was the wife of the late George W. “Dub” Hendrix Jr. and daughter of the late Cleveland Smith and Hattie Mae Dixon Smith. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Cawthon, a brother Joel W. “Joe” Smith, and a son-in-law Dale Arnold. Mrs. Hendrix attended Brantley County Schools but graduated from Wacona High School. She and her late husband owned and operated Hendrix Gas and Grocery from 1960 until 1985. She was a member of Second Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters, Janice Parks (husband William) and Lisa Arnold, both of Waycross; a son, George Steven Hendrix of Lake Park; eight grandchildren, Joanna Parks (husband Kevin Buck), Bill Parks (wife Melissa), Michael Parks (wife Leah), Nathan Hendrix, Hamp Hendrix, Grace Hendrix, Kylie Musgrove (husband Jesse), and Alan Arnold (wife Hannah); 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Wanda Strickland of Waycross, a brother B.H. “Benny” Smith (wife Barbara) of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial donations may be made to Second Baptist Church, 301 Tomberlin Road, Waycross, 31503. A funeral was held Tuesday, May 4, at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Greenlawn Cemetery. Online sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry or by viewing the funeral service recording at musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.