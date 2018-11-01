BLACKSHEAR — Yoshiko Shimizu Wright, 85, of Mershon, passed away Tuesday evening, April 14, 2020, at Orange Park Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, following a short illness. Born March 25, 1935, in Omura, Japan, she was the oldest child of the late Daiji and Masai Shimizu. She married the late Haven A. Wright while he was serving in the U.S. Navy. They lived in Long Beach, California, Baltimore, Maryland, Pensacola, Florida, Newfoundland, Canada, Norfolk, Virginia, Yokosuka, Japan, and Poway, California. Following his retirement in 1973, they moved to Pierce County. Yoshiko worked various jobs in the area, but worked several years as a seamstress for Jacobson’s in Waycross. She was a member of the Abundant Life Christian Center in Blackshear. Affectionately known to her grandchildren and their many friends as “Bachan,” Japanese for “Grandma,” she was a faithful supporter of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sports endeavors. Traveling many miles from Georgia to North Carolina and to Augusta State University to the University of Central Florida, Yoshiko loved to be in attendance for as many games as possible. Survivors include her two daughters, Susan Taylor (husband, Joey), of Patterson, and Kathy Keadle (husband, Lavon), of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Josh Taylor (wife, Abigail), of Patterson, Kristina Mills (husband, Aaron), of Pineville, N.C., Jeff Taylor (wife, Shanna), of Patterson, and Lindsay Birdsong (husband, Brook), of Mooresville, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Seth Taylor, Anslei Taylor, Brody Taylor and Thomas Mills, all of Pinesville, N.C., and Josh Taylor Jr., Miley Taylor and Madison Head, all of Patterson; sisters, Kaoru Kawai, of Tokyo, Japan, and Kazuko Tanaka, of Sasebo City, Nagasaki Prefecture; brothers, Nobuyuki Shimizu, of Tokyo, Japan, and Kouji Shimizu, of Sasebo City, Nagasaki Prefecture; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private graveside funeral service took place Thursday at Bristol Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abundant Life Christian Center, 905 Main Street, Blackshear, Georgia 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.