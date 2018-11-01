Wrecks Injure Drivers

A Waycross woman was injured Friday when she failed to stop at the intersection of Whitehall Church Road and Blount Road and her vehicle struck another car in the intersection, said the Georgia State Patrol.

It was one of multiple accidents with injuries on Friday that the GSP investigated.

Frances Joan Renn, 86, of Palmetto Path, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross for examination and treatment of injuries she suffered in the 9:31 a.m. accident, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Renn, driving a 2016 Nissan car, was eastbound on Whitehall Church Road approaching Blount Road, Swinea said, when her car struck the right side of a southbound 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Julie Motley, 50, of the 4300 block of Driggers Road. Motley had stopped at the intersection and then proceeded forward when the crash occurred.

Both vehicles were disabled in the crash.

Sheriff Randy Royal added that Renn told lawmen she remembered passing an apartment building but then she thinks she must have blacked out.

Trooper Ashley Barnes investigated the crash, assisted by Ware County Deputy James Aldridge.

Meanwhile, in Homerville, a Manor man was injured Friday when his sport utility vehicle crashed on the U.S. 84 Bypass at West Forest Avenue, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Adal Fabian Perez-Vazquez, 22, of Manor, was injured in the 12:22 p.m. crash, said Swinea. She was unable to discern whether he was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Driving a 2004 Ford Explorer, Perez-Vazquez was eastbound on the U.S. 84 Bypass when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, Swinea said. She said the SUV traveled 221 feet on the right shoulder, re-entered the roadway and crossed off the road to the left, overturning into a ditch on the left side of the roadway, coming to rest on its roof.

Trooper Brad Cox is continuing the GSP investigation.