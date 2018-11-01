Wrecker Crashes Through Business In Alma

Three Hurt; Two Are Life-Flighted

ALMA — A Waycross woman and the driver of a wrecker were seriously injured Friday when the out-of-control truck slammed through a tire store on Floyd Street, said the Georgia State Patrol.

The driver, Danny Phillips, 59, of Dublin, was airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah with serious injuries, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary. Amy O’Steen, 45, of Waycross, who was working at a desk in the office when the truck smashed into Alma Discount Tire was also lifeflighted to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, said Swinea.

A third person who was injured, Kevin Quinn, 47, was taken to Bacon County Hospital by private vehicle, said Swinea. He was struck by flying debris from the crash, she said.

Phillips, driving north on U.S. 1, lost control and the vehicle crossed both southbound lanes of U.S. 1, striking curbs along the way, entered a grassy shoulder, struck an exit sign, hit three more curbs and entered a parking lot where it sideswiped a vehicle before striking the wall of Alma Discount Tire. Swinea said the truck continued through the store for 42 feet, striking O’Steen.

Trooper Ashley Barnes investigated the 4 p.m. crash.