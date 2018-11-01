WPD Blotter: Suspicious Activity Leads To Fugitive’s Extradition; Cops Investigate Collisions

A call to investigate a suspicious vehicle Thursday night led to the arrest of a man on a fugitive from justice warrant, Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey said.

Officers responded to a call 11:34 p.m. of a vehicle parked in the roadway in the parked in the 500 block of East Hamilton Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Roy Howland, 56, who stated he was dropping off a friend at the location, Hersey said.

While checking Howland’s background, officers discovered Howland was wanted in Okaloosa County, Florida, for violation of a probation warrant, Hersey said. Howland was arrested and taken to the Ware County jail to await extradition to Florida, the captain said.

State-Bailey Traffic Accident

A two-vehicle collision Thursday night at the intersection of State and Bailey streets caused injury to one of the drivers, but the Georgia State Patrol report did not state whether the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, said a Georgia State Patrol spokesman.

Kristee Smith, 39, of Waycross, sustained injuries but no information on her treatment was available, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

The other driver, Hunter Brent Thomas, 27, of Blackshear, was not injured, said Swinea.

The accident occurred at 8:57 p.m. Thursday when Smith’s 2010 Toyota Camry and Thomas’s 2012 Chevy Tahoe collided.

“The report is not finished and I can’t tell you how it happened,” said Swinea.

Trooper Merritt Meeks was in charge of the accident investigation.

Cars Collide At Stop Sign

A passenger was injured in a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon when a Waycross woman failed to stop at a stop sign, Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey said.

Injured in the 3:50 p.m. wreck at the intersection of Albany and Garlington Avenues was Kaylyn Pole, 10, of Waycross, Hersey said. She was a passenger in a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Tina Pole of Waycross and was transported to Memorial Satilla Health complaining of head pain following the accident.

Martha Grice, 79, of Waycross, was driving a 2018 Buick Envision south on Garlington. When Grice failed to make the stop at the sign, her car collided with Pole’s, which was traveling west on Albany, Hersey said.

James Blount investigated the accident, Hersey said.

Red Light Violation

A Waycross woman ran a red light at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Hatcher Point Road Wednesday causing a wreck that injured the driver and two passengers in another vehicle, Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey said.

Nickie Jordan, 58, was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 north on Memorial Drive when she ran a red light and her truck struck the 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Aaron Tanner, 28, of Waycross, who was traveling west on Hatcher Point, Hersey said.

Tanner complained of back pain while Amelia Tanner, a passenger in the front seat, complained of elbow and pelvic pain.

They were transported to Memorial Satilla Health along with an unidentified child, who was riding in the rear seat, Hersey said.