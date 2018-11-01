Would-Be Ossie Davis Burglar ‘Spooked Off’

A burglar entered a store in the 1700 block of Ossie Davis Parkway some time between close of business Wednesday and Thursday’s opening and collected some items but left the loot behind after possibly being “spooked off,” said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

“Waycross police were dispatched to the store Thursday and spoke with the owner who discovered that the cash register drawer was on the floor,” said Cox. “The officers found that (a burglar) had picked up several items and put them together, but apparently something scared him off and he left it all behind.”

Cox said evidence of forced entry through a window was found.

“We have detectives investigating the burglary,” Cox said.