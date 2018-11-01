Women Caught With Meth

Two women wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested on drug-related charges Thursday afternoon at a traffic stop on Memorial Drive at City Boulevard made by a Ware County patrolman, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Tiffany Renee Sills, 37, of Hampton Avenue, and Kaliopy D. Cohron, 31, of the 1100 block of Mary Street, were taken into custody at 2:44 p.m. and booked into the Ware County jail, said Skerratt.

Deputy Jeff Nolan stopped a 2001 F-150 Ford pickup truck near the intersection of Memorial and City after recognizing the driver, Sills, who was wanted on two felony probation warrants, said Skerratt.

A passenger, Cohron, was also found to have active warrants for her arrest including a bench warrant for failure to appear, said Skerratt.

Nolan deployed a drug dog and the animal gave a positive response for the presence of narcotics, said Skerratt. Inside the truck was found a syringe containing liquid meth. Neither Sills nor Cohron admitted possession so they both were charged, Skerratt said.

The women were taken to the Ware County jail on the charges, said Skerratt.