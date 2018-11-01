Woman Is Injured As Vehicles Collide

A Waycross woman was slightly injured Thursday in a three-vehicle collision on Central Avenue near its intersection with Sunset Lane, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Irene Kontos Shadron, 77, of Riverdale Drive, complained of neck pain and was examined by Ware County EMTs who responded to the scene. Royal said she declined to be transported by ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation.

Driving a 2012 Toyota Camry, Shadron stopped at the stop sign on Sunset Lane then turned east onto Central Avenue. Royal said Shadron did not see a 2006 Ford Mustang, driven by Carlos Cruz 35, of Williams Road, Waycross, approaching.

As Shadron entered Central Avenue, her car was hit in the rear by the Cruz vehicle, as he was headed east, Royal said.

Shadron’s vehicle went out of control and entered the opposite lane of travel, striking a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Don Shepherd, 73, of Pineland Drive, Waycross. Shepherd’s vehicle spun 180 degree and entered a ditch, coming to rest facing west.

Royal said Cruz and Shepherd were not injured.

Deputy James Aldridge assisted Georgia State Patrol Trooper Merritt Meeks with the 3:27 p.m. accident investigation.

Earlier in the week, City of Waycross police said, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and injured.

A man crossing the South Georgia Parkway at a location not marked as a crosswalk was struck Tuesday near City Boulevard, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Darryl Galloway, 36, of Waycross, was taken by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of leg injuries and complaints of abdominal pain, said Hersey.

A 2019 Ford Expedition driven by Valeria Thomas, 49, of Blackshear, was making a left turn from City Boulevard onto the South Georgia Parkway when Galloway walked into the path of the sport utility vehicle, said Hersey.

Galloway was cited for crossing at an area not marked for crosswalk, said Hersey.

Officer Ashley Boatright investigated the 10:26 a.m. crash.