Woman In Credit Card Fraud Sought

Ware County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman depicted on store surveillance video whose identity is being sought because detectives believe she may have knowledge regarding a recent financial identity fraud case as a man’s credit card was illegally used at locations in Waycross and Blackshear.

The woman is believed to be have been driving a silver/gray Nissan Rogue SUV (between the 2008 and 2013 year models).

Anyone who recognizes the woman and can identify her is asked to call the Ware County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 287-4327.

Should anyone with information wish to remain anonymous, they may call the Ware County Sheriff’s Office voice tipline at 287-TIPS (8477) or visit the Ware County Sheriff’s Office website at www.waresheriff.com and submit an electronic tip.