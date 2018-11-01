Woman Hurt In 2-Car Crash

One person was injured Thursday in a rear-end collision on Memorial Drive at Havanna Avenue, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Shamika Clowers, of Fort Valley, was transported by Ware County ambulance to the emergency room at Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of head and back pain, said Hersey.

Driving a 2002 Ford Explorer, Jeffrey Morgan, of Waycross, was northbound on Memorial Drive approaching the Havanna Avenue intersection, following behind the Clowers vehicle, a 2015 Kia Forte.

Hersey said as Clowers slowed to make a right hand turn, Morgan’s sport utility vehicle struck the rear of her vehicle.

Morgan was cited for following too closely behind another vehicle, said Hersey.

Waycross police officer Joshawn Baker investigated the 6 p.m. accident.