Woman Dies In 1-Vehicle Accident

Staff Report

A Fitzgerald woman was killed and a Fitzgerald man seriously injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on the South Georgia Parkway near its intersection with Bob-O-Link Road, just south of Carswell Avenue Extension, Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal said.

Mary Nell Taylor, 79, was partially ejected from the truck, which then overturned on top of her, said Royal. She was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m. by Ware County Coroner Atha Lucas.

The driver of the truck, Johnny E. White, 69, of Sturgeon Creek Road in Fitzgerald, was taken by ambulance to the Ware County High School parking lot where he was placed on board a helicopter to be flown to UF Health, Jacksonville, for treatment of various extreme injuries.

Royal said White was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck westbound on the South Georgia Parkway about 9:15 p.m. when the front driver’s side tire ran off the roadway into the median.

The driver apparently over-corrected his steering, causing the truck to begin overturning. It came to rest on its roof in the westbound ditch of the South Georgia Parkway, Royal said.

Georgia State Patrol troopers Sherman McLain and Justin Jones arrived to investigate the crash, Royal said.

Ware County deputies helped with traffic and other aspects of the investigation.