Woman, 85, Hurt In Log Truck Wreck

NAHUNTA — A Nahunta woman who was injured when her car collided with a log truck at the intersection of U.S. 301 and U.S. 82 here Wednesday has been identified by the Georgia State Patrol.

Colleen Herrin Moody, 85, of Nahunta, was taken by Brantley County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross to be examined following the 12:31 p.m. crash, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Approaching the intersection, which is governed by a traffic light with turn arrows, Moody was southbound on U.S. 301. As she neared the intersection, a westbound log truck on U.S. 82, driven by Donald Andrew Cox, 34, of Blackshear, failed to stop at the red light, causing the collision, Moody’s car impacting the right side of the log trailer, said Swinea.

The log truck continued for 445 feet before coming to a final rest in the center turn lane, said Swinea. The report did not indicate if the log trailer was loaded, Swinea said.

Moody’s car spun clockwise for 55 feet, coming to a final stop in the outside westbound lane of U.S. 82, said Swinea.

Trooper Chris Williams investigated the crash.

The extent of Moody’s injuries are not known. Witnesses said she got out of her car under her own power and walked to the ambulance.