BRANTLEY COUNTY — Mr. Winton L. Boyd, 79, died Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, at his residence in Brantley County after an extended illness. He was a native of Manor, Georgia, but he lived most of his life in Florida. In 2005, he and his wife moved back to Waycross. Winton served in the U.S. Air Force, and he owned and operated Boyd’s Gateway Marine in West Palm Beach, Florida. Winton was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Otto Boyd and Ruby Aline James Boyd; and one daughter, Donna Boyd. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Shirley Ann Davis Boyd of Waycross; three children, Cindy Dunlap (Donald) of O’Brien, Florida, Mark Boyd of Okeechobee, Florida, and Joseph Boyd (Dawn) of West Palm Beach, Florida; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond Boyd of Atlanta, and Jimmy Boyd of West Palm Beach, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorialization is by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.