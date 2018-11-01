HILLIARD, Florida — Winona Thrift Lloyd, 89, of Hilliard, Florida, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born in Hickox, Georgia to the late Louis Thrift and Louisa Lake Thrift. She was a long-time member of B u f o r d Grove Baptist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow W. Lloyd, a son, Joseph O’Quinn, a sister, Edith T. Caudle, and two brothers, Robert Thrift and Gene Thrift. She is survived by two sisters, Beulah Thrift Strickland, of Blackshear, Georgia, and Joann Thrift Herrin, of Hilliard; grandchildren, Joseph O’Quinn, Tina Simons, and Joseph Poole; a number of greatgrandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and a host of cousins. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Buford Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Curtis Harrington officiating. The family received friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules of social distancing and face mask are recommended at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh. com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Georgia.