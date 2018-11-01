WAYCROSS — Winifred Hesterelle Hanner Carlson, of Waycross, changed locations and moved to heaven on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was 87 years old. She was lovingly known as Wendy to her friends and family. Wendy was born on August 30, 1932, in Brunswick, Georgia, to Homer and Libby Hanner. She att e n d e d school in Brunswick. In her early teenage years, she met the love of her life, Ervin, and fell deeply in love. They were married in 1947. They went on to have six children. Ervin joined the Air Force in 1952 and he and Wendy lived in multiple states, including Indiana, Illinois, and Wyoming. In 1966, Ervin left the Air Force and he and Wendy moved to Waycross where they lived and raised their family. While in Waycross, she worked various jobs. Her most loved and cherished was being a personal nanny to Stephen and Giles Jackson. She was lovingly known as “MeMe.” In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, she also taught Sunday School for many years, as well as Bible school, and youth group. She was a devoted Christian who desired to serve and love her Lord. She was an active member of Life Christian Center in Waycross. Later, she and her husband attended Kettle Creek Congregational Methodist Church where they became members. Throughout her life, she had an unwavering faith in God, which she loved to share with those who surrounded her. Even as she began to fade, she continued to share her faith and led many to know her Savior. In her spare time, she enjoyed many hobbies and had many, many talents. These included baking, sewing, crocheting, journaling, drawing and painting, and making crafts. She enjoyed traveling to various craft shows and selling her work. She and Ervin also enjoyed traveling after retirement and traveled to various locations including Quebec, Canada. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and the love of her life, Ervin. She will be remembered by her family as a dedicated and loving mother, a woman who was tireless when it came to taking care of her family, an angel whom God handpicked to nurture, protect and pray for her family. A woman who wholeheartedly loved God and faithfully served Him daily. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Harvey Ervin Carlson, her parents, Homer and Libby Hanner, brother, Robert Hanner, granddaughter, Tonya Chism Siemering, and numerous other family members she joins in heaven. She is survived by a brother, Harley Hanner, of Jacksonville, Florida; her sister, Lena Hanner Pickett, of Hilliard, Florida; and by her six children, Debbie (Frank) Chism, of Sanderson, Florida, Sherrie (Alvin) Baldwin, of Waycross, Brenda (Mike) Brown, of Waycross, Steve (Dollie) Carlson, of Sanderson, Florida, Lorri (Mike) Jones, of Jesup, and Lisa (Shanon) Westberry, of Perry, Florida. Wendy was blessed with eight grandchildren as well as multiple great-grandchildren, and great-greatgrandchildren. The family received friends Sunday, August 23, at Miles Odum Funeral Home. A small private service for immediate family only was held at the Chapel of Miles Odum Funeral Home on Monday, August 24. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Monday, August 24. Proverbs 31:28 “Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.” Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.