DOUGLASVILLE — Wilma Eugenia Adamson Barlow, 89, of Douglasville passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, very peacefully to her Forever Home in Heaven. She gracefully fought cancer for the past 20 months and God was good to let her pass peacefully as she had prayed to do. She was born in Forest Park, Georgia, on July 14, 1930, to the late J.B. Adamson and the late Edna Hopper Adamson Wynn. She was a member of Dorsett Shoals Baptist Church and was retired from a retail and non-professional caregiver. Wilma loved her church, missions and had a passion for the children of KidsPeace. She loved working with children. Next to God, she truly loved her family who will miss her terribly. Her family wishes to thank each of you again for the smallest of kindness you showered their mother with over the years, they made her smile and laugh. We all have our own special treasures she gave us over the years, cherish them and her kindness and pay forward to others in her memory. As Wilma would to tell you — “Have a Super Blessed Day — I am now truly Super Blessed!” In addition to her parents, Wilma was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter Clinton Barlow, her special mom, Helen Adamson, and special dad, A.D. Wynn, grandson, Chuck Singleton, granddaughters, Wanda Mischelle Jackson and Kimberly Singleton. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Singleton (Denny), Wanda Darrah (David), Jackie Chapman (Robert); grandchildren, Chip Singleton, Lisa Darrah Whorton Felice (Bob), Rebecca Chapman Fielder (Mitch), Rusty Singleton Riggs (Steven), Butch Jackson, Eric Darrah; greatgrandchildren, Major Singleton, Erin Whitley, Clinton Riggs, Casey Whitley (Michaela), Jesse Riggs, Hailey Felice, Madison Whorton, Kaira Felice, Hanna Felice, Markus Whorton, Jayden Darrah, Reagan Fielder, Riley Fielder; great-great-grandchildren, Tatiana Whitley, Cason Singleton, Mackenzie Singleton, Miora Whitley, Lily Darrah. Wilma will be buried at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Morrow, Georgia, beside her husband, Walter C. Barlow, and her daddy, James B. Adamson, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date at Dorsett Shoals Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, her request was to donate either to Dorsett Shoals Missions, Dorsett Shoals Baptist Church, 5633 Dorsett Shoals Road, Douglasville, Georgia, 30135 or to KidsPeace Georgia, 101 KidsPeace Drive, Bowdon, Georgia, 30108, in her memory. You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com. Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.