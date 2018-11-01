Willie Robert Vaughn

NAHUNTA — Willie “Winnie” Robert Vaughn, 84, of Nahunta passed away early Thursday morning, October 8, 2020, at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. Born in Waycross, his parents were Pete Vaughn and Opal Hill Vaughn. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Wilson Vaughn, stepson, Clark Wilson, two brothers, Eugene Vaughn and Ronnie Vaughn; and a sister, Patricia Highsmith. Winnie was the owner of Vaughn Barber Shop and was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Vonda Vaughn, of Waynesville; a daughter-in-law, Ann Wilson, of Nahunta; four grandchildren, Sean Vaughn (DeAnna), of Waycross, Mandy Vaughn, of Darien, Gracie Gore, of Hazlehurst, and Sheena Wilson (Robert), of Nahunta; seven greatgrandchildren; a sister, Terry Patterson, of Waycross; and also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asked that you follow the rules for social distancing. Also, if anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the services, the family understands and asks you to be in prayer for our loved ones. Visitation was held 30 minutes prior to the service on Saturday, October 10, starting at 1:30 p.m. Oak Grove Cemetery. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at Oak Grove Cemetery with Brother David Herrin officiating. Pallbearers were Sean Vaughn, Nicholas Vaughn, Art Patterson, and David Shipes. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.