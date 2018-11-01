SAVANNAH — Mrs. Willie Mae Stacy Joyner, 83, died Tuesday afternoon, February 2, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah. She was born on November 30, 1937, in Booneville, Mississippi, to the late Elton Stacy and Lorene Smith Stacy. Mrs. Joyner graduated from Atkinson County High School, and she was a member of Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy. She retired from Reuben Bros. Footwear after 26 years of service, and she was also formerly employed by Matt’s Jackets and The Harvey House. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Joyner was preceded in death by her husband, Auvie Joyner; daughter, Cindy Waters; and sister-in-law, Earnie Mae Gilliard. Survivors include three children, Ronnie Joyner (Kathy) of Waycross, Donna Jean Joyner of Millwood, and Lisa Boatright (Keith) of Waycross; son-in-law, Mike Waters of Waycross; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Hershel Stacy (Deann) of Blackshear; two sisters-in-law, Delores O’Berry and Gerrell Davis; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Mt. Green Cemetery in Millwood. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.