WAYCROSS — It is with deep sadness that the family of William Martin Connor Sr. announces his passing on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 86. Mr. Connor was born in Waycross, Georgia, on February 23, 1934, to Nellie Mae Phillips and William Gregory Connor. He graduated from Wacona High School. Mr. Connor married the love of his life, Dana Shipes, on November 10, 1960. William owned and operated the William M. Connor Company for over 40 years as an auto electrician, in addition to running the family farm. He also served in the U.S. Army for two years. He believed in supporting his community, serving as a member of the Ware County Board of Directors for the recreation board, as President of Memorial Drive PTA, as an of-Connorficer of the Memorial Drive Booster Club, and as a member of the Board of Directors for the Ware County Farm Bureau. Mr. Connor also was an avid supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To his friends and family, he will most be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and warmth. He was always ready to help someone in need, often giving more than most would find comfortable. It was not uncommon for a struggling family to have their car fully repaired in exchange for a pound cake. He took great joy in buying Christmas gifts for families in need, providing groceries for the unemployed, and giving financial assistance to families with sick children. He will also be remembered for his pranks, humor, and love of people. He loved his children dearly, but his grandchildren and great-grandson owned his heart. William was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his wife, Dana Connor; and a sister, Julia Steverson (husband Dave). He is survived by his three children, Darlene Tanner (husband Alan), Martin Connor (wife Delia), and Chad Connor (wife Stacey); six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Austin Tanner (wife Megan), Madison Tanner, Chad Connor, Jake Connor, Ramsey Connor, Sidney Connor, and James Tanner; and a brother, Jimmy Connor (wife Judy). A graveside service was held for Connor at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8 at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105, or go online to ww.stjude.org/donate. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.