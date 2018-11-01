WAYCROSS — William Glynn Carver, 66, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his residence in Waycross following an extended illness. Carver was born in Brunswick and lived most of his life there before moving to Waycross many years ago. He retired in 2018 from the Georgia Department of Corrections as a regional director of operations. Carver was a member of the New Life Assembly of God in Blackshear and also served in the United States Army. Following his years in the service, Carver was involved with the Boy Scouts of America and served as a camp ranger at Camp Tolochee for several years. He was the son of the late Carol Jean Drury. Carver was also preceded in death by the father who raised him, Hovis Chasteen; and a brother, James Lynn “Jimmy” Carver. He is survived by his wife, Susie L. Carver of Waycross; his son, Christopher Glynn Carver (Ryan Snow) of Long Beach, California; a granddaughter, Brooklyn Carver Snow; a brother, Allan Chasteen (Maximina) of Orlando, Florida; a sister, Darline Gamble (Mike) of Tampa, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 19, at the Jesup City Cemetery Jesup at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are requested to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.N0v