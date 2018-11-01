WAYCROSS — William Gaythor Bryant, 86, entered the Heavenly Shores on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. Bryant was born on the 27th day of November in 1934 to the late Marvin Cullen Bryant and Berta Lea Winters Bryant. He graduated from Pearson High School in 1954 and worked for Scapa Dryer for 37 years. He also served in the United States Army for two years and was a member of Williams Chapel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Gay Bryant Barber, and a brother, Harold Bryant and his wife, Sar, and a sister Geraldine Bryant Summerlin and her husband S.A. He is survived by his wife, Annie Jeanette Spikes Bryant of Waycross; their son, Larry Cullen Bryant of Blackshear; their son-in-law, Jack Barber Jr. of Waycross; two grandchildren, William Paul Bryant (wife Erin) of Blackshear, and Janna Nichole Bryant Drawdy (husband Rodney) of Waycross; 10 greatgrandchildren; a sister, Kathrine Bryant Stone (late husband Horace) of Waycross; an aunt, Juanita Spikes of Pearson, Georgia; a brother-in-law, Copeland Hammond of Fort Valley, Georgia; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6 at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. The family began receiving friends at the funeral home Saturday at 1 p.m. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.