HOMERVILLE — William Felton Roundtree, 70, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Screven, Georgia, the last of 12 children to Hubert R. Roundtree and Cassie Bowman Roundtree. He grew up in Patterson, Georgia, and graduated from Patterson High School in 1969. He then attended the Gupton Jones School of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1974. He was the owner of Roundtree Funeral Home in Homerville, Georgia, since 1982. He served as Coroner for Pierce and Clinch counties for more than 46 years. He was a member of the Georgia Funeral Directors Association, Georgia Coroners Association, and former President of the Homerville Exchange Club, Clinch County Saddle Club, and Blackshear Jaycees. He was a member of the New Vision Church of God and also attended Homerville First Baptist Church. Mr. Roundtree was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Herrin, four sisters, Wynell Green, Nada Harris, Faye Harris, and Lucille Dixon Tippins, three brothers, Gilbert Roundtree, Kenneth Roundtree and Harold Roundtree. Survivors are his wife, Bobbie Nell Finch Roundtree, Homerville; two daughters, Michelle (Paul) Graham, Blackshear, and Tracy Palmer, Homerville; three sons, Jason (Laurel) Roundtree, Douglas, Jonathan (Apryl) Roundtree, Waycross, and Stacy Palmer, Homerville; 17 grandchildren, Lauren Graham, Meagan Graham, Jeff Roundtree, Griff Roundtree, Allie Roundtree, Alyssa Roundtree, Clara Grace Roundtree, Brook Stalvey, Hunter Gillis, Cassie Lieupo, Megan Palmer, Lane Palmer, Gracie Crews, Jonathan Hutcheson, Dalton Hutcheson, Gauge Herrin and Kendel Herrin; three sisters, Vera Braddock, Brunswick, Evon Dixon, Offerman, and Katherine (Claude) Hickox, Blackshear; one brother, Junior (Frances) Roundtree, Patterson; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, in the Pine Forest Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Paul Fulton and the Rev. Jerry Baldree. Active pallbearers were Chuck Bethea, Bird Hodges, Dale Frazier, Tommy Flanders, George Relihan, and Bob Lovin. Lauren Graham sang “Amazing Grace” and “Fear Not Tomorrow.” W.G. Smith sang “I’d Rather Have Jesus.” Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net Roundtree Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.