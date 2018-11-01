WAYCROSS — William Darden Fambro, 75, of Waycross, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after complications from a short illness. He was born in Ocilla, Georgia, to the late Joe Darden Fambro and Christine Howell Fambro. He was raised in Waycross, where he was a member of the 1962 graduating class of Waycross High School. Fambro was a proud United States Air Force veteran who served his country in Vietnam. He worked for more than 30 years for AT&T until his retirement. Fambro enjoyed the beach and playing golf, however, his true passions were hunting and fishing. He was a people person, a man with a welcoming personality. Lee always had a smile on his face and was ready to carry on a conversation with anyone, whether he knew them or not. A dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church, Fambro spent countless hours working and caring for the building and grounds. He loved his Lord, his family, his country and his church. Fambro is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cheryl Fambro, of Waycross; three children, Ivey Dyal and his wife, Cindy, of Manor, Joe Fambro, of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wendy Mathis and her husband, Alex, of Brunswick; five grandchildren, Breana Murray, of Phenix City, Alabama, Ryan Dyal and his wife, Viv, of Dickerson, Texas, Keegan Mathis, Kameron Mathis, Kaiden Mathis, all of Brunswick; three greatgrandchildren, Carson Carswell, Collen Newsome, Wyatt Dyal; one sister, Donna McCall, of St. Augustine, Florida; one niece, one nephew and cousins that were dear to him. A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 601 Hill Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.