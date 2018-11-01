WAYCROSS — William Charles “Charlie” Bryson, 83, of Waycross, passed away Monday morning, November 16, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, following an extended illness. B o r n February 7, 1937, in Ware County, he was a son of the late William Luke and Georgie Navada Allen Bryson. A lifelong resident of Waycross, he was retired as a railway car inspector from GATX Rail. He was a longtime member of Jamestown Baptist Church and attended the Faithful Followers Sunday School Class. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Annie Mae Sills Bryson, and his brother, Harry Bryson. Survivors include his son, Andy Bryson (wife, Susan), of Waycross; his daughter, Charlene Hodges (husband, Buddy), of Macclenny, Florida; three grandchildren, Glenn Fitchett, of Blackshear, Mae Jacobs (husband, Stevie), of Waycross, and Dusty Hodges (wife, Brittany), of Macclenny, Florida; six greatgrandchildren; Lily, Allie, and Sadie Hodges, all of Macclenny, Florida, Kellen Fitchett, of Blackshear, and Noah Jacobs and Riley Jacobs, both of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear. Burial followed in the Oakland Cemetery in Waycross. All members of the Jamestown Baptist Church Faithful Followers Sunday School Class served as honorary pallbearers. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Jamestown Baptist Church, Attn: Building Fund, 3800 ABC Avenue, Waycross, Georgia, 31503. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.