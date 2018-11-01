WAYCROSS — William Charles Chancey, 86, of Waycross, died Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020, at Candler County Hospital in Metter, Georgia, after a brief illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Leon Cyler Chancey and Stella White Chancey. Mr. Chancey owned and operated Charles Chancey and Sons Sheet Rock Contactors. He attended Hosanna Church during his brother Chester’s ministry there and currently was a member of Hebardville United Methodist Church. Mr. Chancey was an avid fisherman, who loved telling fishing stories, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lurlyne Rowell Chancey, two brothers, D.J. Corbett, Coleman Chancey, and one sister, Reba Johnson. Mr. Chancey is survived by his wife, Judy Chancey, of Waycross; three children, David Chancey and his wife, Marsha, of Blackshear, Lavell Chancey and his wife, Carole, of Blackshear, Charlene Hernandez and her husband, Oscar, of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Page Chancey, Cuyler Chancey (Kayla), Ben Chancey (Shirley), Margaret Chancey; five great-grandchildren, Darren Chancey, Kyra Chancey, Cyla Ann Chancey, Kennell Chancey, Zaylee Chancey; two stepchildren, Gail Fullard and her husband, Wayne, Sheryl Griffin and her husband, Derrick; seven stepgrandchildren, Tim Bennett, Cristy Steedley (Darrell), Buster Jeffers (Casey), Amber Thomas (Matt), Heather Griffin, Shyenne Griffin, Damon Griffin; 10 step-great grandchildren, John Bennett, Daniel Bennett, Will Bennett, Dalton Steedley, Abbie Steedley, Savannah Jeffers, Brody Jeffers, Mason Thomas, Trinadee Griffin, Zaeden Hamilton; two brothers, Holton Chancey and his wife, Marisa, of Waycross, Chester Chancey and his wife, Bonnie, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 4, in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Miles-Odum Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.