SANDY BOTTOM – William “Billy” Delk, 74, died Friday afternoon, March 13, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

He was a native of Axson, and he graduated from Atkinson County High School in Pearson. He was retired from Standard Container in Homerville as a mechanic. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Millwood. He has resided the last 20 years in the Sandy Bottom community of Pierce County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thorpe and Lucille White Delk, brothers, J.L. Delk, Thorpe “Little” Delk Jr., Willie Delk and Tommy Delk, one sister, Betty Delk Gurley, one grandson, Matthew Sage Delk, and one great-granddaughter, Liliah Reign Chubb.

Survivors include his ex-wife, Audrey McDaniel Delk; three sons, William Leslie Delk (wife, Regina), Greg Delk (wife, Sonia) and Danny Delk (wife, Kelli); one daughter, Donna Delk; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; one sister, Joann Delk Miller; one brother, Glenn Delk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Indian Mound Baptist Church in Millwood. Burial will follow in Hargraves Chapel Cemetery. The family received friends 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

