BLACKSHEAR — William Anthony “Billy” Jacobs, 58, of Blackshear, transitioned to a new leg of his everlasting journey Friday, January 15, 2021. He was born March 1, 1962, in Blackshear to William C. Jacobs and Earlene E. Jacobs. As the oldest son, he was welcomed as the one to set the path for those who followed. His life’s journey was not yet written, but with a sense of purpose, he would face each challenge that the journey would bring with humbleness and determination. Early in life, Jacobs was a provider and protector for his family. His focus always was his family and being a support to those around him. Jacobs was known as confident, caring, dependable and a warrior when you needed one. As a family man, he joined his father’s funeral home business at an early age. Jacobs worked tirelessly to ensure that those families who were grieving had a peaceful remembrance as they laid their loved ones to rest. His talents were vast. He had the ability to use his hands as a handyman and there was seldom a thing that he could not fix. He was preceded in death by his father, William C. Jacobs. Jacobs leaves a host of loved ones to cherish his memory including his wife, Candice Jacobs, Waycross; three sons, Zac Duncan and Codee Jacobs, both of Waycross and Michael “Mike” Wesley, San Antonio, Texas; his mother, Earlene Jacobs, Waycross; two brothers, Felix Jacobs and Wade Yohn, both of Blackshear; two sisters, Gale Baker and Kim (Nemi) Hightower, Blackshear; an adoptive brother, David Hicks, Raleigh, North Carolina; three aunts, Frances Jacobs, Blackshear, Bernice Murdock, Waycross, and Deloris Welch, Blackshear; an uncle, Charles (Mattie) Daniels, Blackshear; his best friend, Antwyne “Chick” (Patrice) Harris and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service was held Saturday, March 13, from the Greater New Miracle Church, 428 Burton Street, Nahunta. Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.