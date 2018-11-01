JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Willa Faye Wasdin, 65, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Riverside in Jacksonville, Florida, following an extended illness. She was born in Pierce County to the late E.J. Oliver and Minnie Ella Mc-Daniel Oliver Raulerson, but had resided in Hoboken for the last 32 years as a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by four brothers, Elmond Oliver, Elmer Jean Oliver, James Edward Oliver Sr., and twin brother William “Bill” Oliver; and a sister, Kate Hodge (late husband Johnny). She is survived by her husband, Bill Wasdin of Hoboken; two children, Billy Wasdin (Susan) of Schlatterville and Becky Townsend (Wade) of Hortense; five grandchildren, Ashley Queen (Jacob), Levi Wasdin (Cammie) Hailey Townsend, Kinsley Townsend, and Maggie Wasdin; three great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Queen, Killian Queen, Willa Kate Wasdin, and one on the way; seven siblings, Omer Oliver (Annie), John Oliver (Mary), Genny Raulerson (late Fulton), Grady Oliver (Jackie), Virgil Oliver, Carrie Durr (Donald), and Junior Oliver (Shirley); and numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Gloria Oliver. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Hoboken City Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at musicfh.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.