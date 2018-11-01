FOLKSTON — Wilbur Layton Thomas Jr., 93, of Folkston, Georgia, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Charlton County. He was born July 18, 1926, to the late Wilbur Layton Thomas Sr. and Myrtle Dryden Thomas. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy Seabees. He operated the Charlton Machine and Tractor Company for a number of years. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, L a Fayne Jones Thomas, a son, Joseph Edward Thomas, a grandson, Brian Thomas, and his sisters, Delene Thomas Allen, Frieda Thomas Smith, and Jeannette Thomas Joyce. He is survived by his children, Layton (Cindy) Thomas and Suzanne (LeVance) Gay; grandchildren, Dusty (Ashley) Thomas and Rachel Gay; great-grandchildren, Griffin Thomas, Weylin Thomas, and Tinley Thomas. A graveside funeral was held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 11, at Pineview Cemetery with the Rev. Ray McMillan and the Rev. Ronnie Pollock officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the following charities: The Brian Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund, 224 Jackhammer Trail, Folkston, Georgia 31537 or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.