Where’s the order in the court?

Cancellations from pandemic have created backlog of cases



By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

Since early 2020 when the coronavirus began to spread throughout the United States, local court systemshave been halted from holding jury trials, pushing back hearings that are keeping jails full and courts inactive. According to Georgia Law, anyone charged with a crime, no matter how minor or how heinous, has the right to a speedy trial. But there are times when a speedy trial is just not possible, like in the middle of a pandemic that continues to spread throughout the community. Ware County Superior Court has held no jury trials since the emergency was declared back in March. Ware County Clerk of Court Melba Fiveash said Friday, October 23 that some court proceedings have been held.