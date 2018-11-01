McRAE, Ga. — Mr. Wesley Way Carter II, age 67, of McRae, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in Wheeler County due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Carter was a native of Waycross living the last 10 years in McRae. He was a self-employed contractor by trade and was Baptist by faith. Carter is survived by two sons, David Carter and Wesley Way Carter III; one daughter, Mariah Gleason; one brother, Edwin Carter, and one sister, Kaye Sanders, all of Jacksonville. Three grandchildren also survive. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ronnie L. Stewart Funeral Service Glenwood Chapel is in charge of arrangements.