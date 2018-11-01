ALMA — Wera A. Howell, 85, of Alma passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Bacon County Hospital after an extended illness. She was born in Bacon County on July 27, 1935, to John Maloy Taylor and Odessa Johnson Taylor. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Hollis Taylor, Eddie Sherwood “ET” Taylor, and a sister, Nina Gail Taylor. Survivors include three sons, Robert Lee “Bea” Howell Jr., Timothy Wayne Howell, of Alma, and Eddie Kevin Howell and wife, Regenia, of Nicholls. Georgia; daughter, Starryia Rigby of Alma; two sisters, Gwendolyn Starling, and husband, Wilton and Janet Elaine Stewart, of Alma; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Marty Anderson and the Rev. Mike Lee officiating. Interment followed in Elizabeth Chapel Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the church from 2 p.m. until funeral time. Active pallbearers were Tony Lee, James Lee, Perry Starling, Jessie Stewart, Jeff Lee, and Paten Stewart. Honorary pallbearers were Bacon County Hospital Services, Twin Oaks Nursing Home staff and Dairy Queen staff. Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.