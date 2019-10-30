Wednesday October 30, 2019

Memorial gives tribute to Williams
By RICK NOLTE
Staff Writer
Governmental, civic and business leaders from Waycross-Ware County joined family and friends Saturday, October 26 to pay tribute to former Waycross Journal-Herald President and Publisher Roger Williams. Williams died on Wednesday, October 23 in the newspaper office he had worked in until he and his siblings closed the paper on September 30 and subsequently sold it earlier this month. He was 71.
The native of Waycross had served as head of the newspaper, founded by his grandfather, Jack, more than 103 years ago, since 1992. His brother Jack III, among a host of survivors, was the newspaper’s editor.
“I cannot recall when I have felt so heartbroken for such great a loss,” said Myra Thift, who has been a reporter for the Journal-Herald for more than 34 years. “My grief is strong today for I have lost a great friend, a trusted confidante and a treasured work-brother.” RickHead, former Sports Editor of the Waycross Journal-Herald, purchased the newspaper and has revived it as a weekly.
Above are the Newspaper Headlines for the chosen date
For the Full Paper online you will need a subscription then our paper will display below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in
IF YOU ARE LOGGED IN IT WILL SAY SO
Our PAST 6 WEEKS of newspaper for paid subscriptions
Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION
It's real simple now, just follow the link below
Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online
Have you considered advertising here, you should we have thousands of subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.