Wednesday October 30, 2019

Memorial gives tribute to Williams

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Governmental, civic and business leaders from Waycross-Ware County joined family and friends Saturday, October 26 to pay tribute to former Waycross Journal-Herald President and Publisher Roger Williams. Williams died on Wednesday, October 23 in the newspaper office he had worked in until he and his siblings closed the paper on September 30 and subsequently sold it earlier this month. He was 71.

The native of Waycross had served as head of the newspaper, founded by his grandfather, Jack, more than 103 years ago, since 1992. His brother Jack III, among a host of survivors, was the newspaper’s editor.

“I cannot recall when I have felt so heartbroken for such great a loss,” said Myra Thift, who has been a reporter for the Journal-Herald for more than 34 years. “My grief is strong today for I have lost a great friend, a trusted confidante and a treasured work-brother.” RickHead, former Sports Editor of the Waycross Journal-Herald, purchased the newspaper and has revived it as a weekly.