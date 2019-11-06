Wednesday November 6, 2019

Teen’s threat locks down WCHS

Teacher in Patterson Coastal Pines GED classroom overheard student

Staff Report

Ware County High School was placed on lockdown as a result of what officials termed “an outside threat,” and lawmen took the responsible person into custody within 40minutes of the threat, said Ware County School System Police Chief Danny Christmas. Nathan Thornton, 17, was taken into custody in Pierce County and was charged with making terroristic threats, Christmas said. “Ware County 911 received a call from a teacher at the Coastal Pines GED classroom in Patterson, saying that a student had made a threat,” said Christmas.
“The student made the comment that he was going to go home and get a gun and shoot a student at Ware County High School.” Christmas said he was alerted and the Waycross PoliceDepartment responded and the school was “put on lockdown.”

Above are the Newspaper Headlines for the chosen date

For the Full Paper online you will need a subscription then our paper will display below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in

IF YOU ARE LOGGED IN IT WILL SAY SO

LOG IN
GO STRAIGHT TO THE PAPER

Our PAST 6 WEEKS of newspaper for paid subscriptions

BROWSE HERE

Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION 

It's real simple now, just follow the link below

SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online

Have you considered advertising here, you should we have thousands of subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.

ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITES

468