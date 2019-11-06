Wednesday November 6, 2019

Teen’s threat locks down WCHS
Teacher in Patterson Coastal Pines GED classroom overheard student
Staff Report
Ware County High School was placed on lockdown as a result of what officials termed “an outside threat,” and lawmen took the responsible person into custody within 40minutes of the threat, said Ware County School System Police Chief Danny Christmas. Nathan Thornton, 17, was taken into custody in Pierce County and was charged with making terroristic threats, Christmas said. “Ware County 911 received a call from a teacher at the Coastal Pines GED classroom in Patterson, saying that a student had made a threat,” said Christmas.
“The student made the comment that he was going to go home and get a gun and shoot a student at Ware County High School.” Christmas said he was alerted and the Waycross PoliceDepartment responded and the school was “put on lockdown.”
