Wednesday November 27, 2019

Two accidents claim lives
Two people died in separate accidents involving vehicles last week in Ware County. A Stone Mountain, Ga., man was killed Friday evening, November 22 when the van he was driving was struck by a southbound CSX train at the Wacona Drive railroad crossing near Cherokee Avenue after he drove around the crossing gates. On Saturday night, a Waycross woman was killed and two others were seriously injured when the golf cart they were riding was struck by an oncoming vehicle and overturned on Wacona Drive.
Above are the Newspaper Headlines for the chosen date
For the Full Paper online you will need a subscription then our paper will display below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in
IF YOU ARE LOGGED IN IT WILL SAY SO
Our PAST 4 WEEKS of newspaper for paid subscriptions
Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION
It's real simple now, just follow the link below
Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online
Have you considered advertising here, you should we have thousands of subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.