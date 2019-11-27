Wednesday November 27, 2019

Two accidents claim lives

Two people died in separate accidents involving vehicles last week in Ware County. A Stone Mountain, Ga., man was killed Friday evening, November 22 when the van he was driving was struck by a southbound CSX train at the Wacona Drive railroad crossing near Cherokee Avenue after he drove around the crossing gates. On Saturday night, a Waycross woman was killed and two others were seriously injured when the golf cart they were riding was struck by an oncoming vehicle and overturned on Wacona Drive.