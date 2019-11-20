Wednesday November 20, 2019

On a missionary mission

Ware native, husband training Nicaraguans for service

By MYRA THRIFT,

Staff Writer

Don and Barbara Johnson, founders of “Youth With a Mission” are back home telling churches and other organizations about their mission and helping to raise funds to continue the work of the Lord.

“Youth With a Mission,” located in Diriamba, Nicaragua, is training a generation of missionaries to disciple their nation and to answer the call to the unreached.

The university-level courses are disciplining students with a heart for missions and training them through an accredited Bible course in the United States. The students participate in ongoing ministries as well as do short term practical ministries to the unreached and into remote areas of Nicaragua and Central America, the Johnsons said.

“Recently, the Lord has provided adjacent land we needed to expand the ministry and provide more training to our growing numbers of staff and students,” the Johnsons said.

“Our dream is to build a tech school for the high school students. This will give them a career opportunity right out of high school. We plan to

offer welding, carpentry, English, accounting as well as sewing and cooking classes.”