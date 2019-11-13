Wednesday November 13, 2019

Small turnout nixes SPLOST

Tough budget decisions ahead for city, county governments

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

Waycross and Ware County’s hopes for the passage of the continuation of the 2014 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax have been halted by a small group of voters who turned out to vote on the referendum Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Only 14 percent of Ware County’s 19,347 registered voters cast ballots in the election that had only the SPLOST issue on county ballots and that along with the District 5 seat on Waycross Commission for city voters.

A total of 1,511 “No” votes were cast (54 percent) against 1,258 “YES” votes on the tax levy. Collections of the current one-cent SPLOST, which was passed in 2013 and inacted in 2014, will end June 30, 2020. The vote would have extended the penny sales tax.