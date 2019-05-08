Wednesday May 8, 2019

City To Settle Suit By Employee
By RICK NOLTE, Staff Writer The Waycross City Commission unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to allow the city to sign a settlement agreement and general release in a lawsuit brought by Peggy Grady against the city.
Above are today's Newspaper Headlines
For the Full Paper you will need a subscription to our paper below.
Our PAST 2 WEEKS paper for paid subscriptions
Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION
It's real simple now, you can even subscribe online, just follow the link below
Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online
Have you considered advertising here, you should we have over 9,000 subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.