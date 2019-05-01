Wednesday May 1, 2019

Running WWII Vet In Waycross
By GARY GRIFFIN, Staff Writer Ernie is back! The 95-year-old WWII veteran didn’t raise enough money three years ago on a coast-to-coast run to save the LST 325 (the last remaining ship like the one he served on). So he’s running from sea to shining sea again!
