Wednesday March 4, 2020

Voting, qualifying have fast start

Staff Report

Early voting and qualifying got off to a busy start Monday, March 2, as a total of 59 people had cast ballots by early afternoon, said Lorie Williams, of the Ware County Board of Elections and Registration.
Qualifying Monday on the Republican ticket, were the Rev. Freddie Smith and Carl Sears for Ware County Commission Chairman, incumbent Jerry Pope for re-election to Ware Commission District 2, incumbent Steve Barnard for re-election to Ware Commission District 4, as well as Jimmy Carter, seeking election to the Ware Commission District 4.

