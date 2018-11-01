Top Ware races will be contested

By Myra Thrift

Staff Report

Ware County voters will have several contested races to decide on this year as some of the top seats have more than one candidate.

Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal is seeking another term as the county’s top lawman. Royal will be facing a challenge from retired Waycross Police Department Major Chris Tatum, both longtime law enforcement officers.

Royal qualified on the Republican ticket and Tatum on the Democrat ticket, assuring the race will go down to the wire at the general election in November.