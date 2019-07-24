Wednesday July 24, 2019

Rossello Holds Firm As Political Turmoil Deepens In Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Puerto Rico judge issued search warrants for the cellphones of government officials involved in a crude online chat whose leak has set off a political crisis that threatens to bring down the U.S. territory’s governor. One of the search warrants said that government officials used the chat to transmit official and confidential information to private citizens in potential violation of ethics laws.