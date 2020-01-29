Wednesday January 29, 2020

Outdoor alcohol OK’d for festivals

By RICK NOLTE,

Staff Writer

Alcoholic beverages are coming to the streets of Waycross — at least in limited form.

The City Commission passed an ordinance Tuesday, January 21, to allow the consumption of alcohol in a designated area during events sponsored or co-sponsored by the city or the Downtown Waycross Development Authority. The measure also allows a restaurant to serve alcohol in outdoor dining areas on its property as well as city sidewalks at the location.

Those attending outdoor activities such as Swamp Fest will now be able to move throughout the event with an alcoholic beverage in hand. In the past, alcohol could only be consumed in the establishment where it was sold.