Wednesday January 22, 2020

Cox ‘right at home’ in Police Chief seat

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

When Tommy Cox was named the new Waycross Police Chief to replace the retiring Tony Tanner, Cox promised the city to dedicate himself to helping keep the city safe and to provide a top-notch police force to serve the citizens of the city.

Cox appears “right at home” in the chief’s chair, his confidence evident as he talks about the past six months as leader of the department and his plans for the coming year.

Cox is a consummate professional with specialized training through the military, law enforcement courses and as a graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.