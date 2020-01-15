Wednesday January 15, 2020

James, new panel begin work

By RICK NOLTE, Staff Writer

Now that’s a debut.

Dr. Michael-Angelo James was greeted by an overflow crowd at City Hall on Tuesday, January 7 for his first City Commission meeting as Mayor of Waycross.

Citizens and well-wishers occupied every seat and lined the walls of the Commission Chamber with late-arrivers filling the foyer where they watched the proceedings on TV. James, a minister, ran unopposed in November to replace John Knox, who decided not to seek re-election.

He received the ceremonial oath of office from City Attorney Rick Currie shortly after gaveling the commission’s first bi-monthly meeting of the year to order.

James was officially sworn in on January 2 in order to seamlessly conduct city business.