Wednesday January 15, 2020

James, new panel begin work

By RICK NOLTE, Staff Writer
Now that’s a debut.
Dr. Michael-Angelo James was greeted by an overflow crowd at City Hall on Tuesday, January 7 for his first City Commission meeting as Mayor of Waycross.
Citizens and well-wishers occupied every seat and lined the walls of the Commission Chamber with late-arrivers filling the foyer where they watched the proceedings on TV. James, a minister, ran unopposed in November to replace John Knox, who decided not to seek re-election.
He received the ceremonial oath of office from City Attorney Rick Currie shortly after gaveling the commission’s first bi-monthly meeting of the year to order.
James was officially sworn in on January 2 in order to seamlessly conduct city business.

