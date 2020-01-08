Wednesday January 08, 2020

Strickland takes Commission seat
City clerk among vacant posts following Dinkins’ departure
By MYRA THRIFT,
Staff Writer StaffWriter
Henry Strickland officially joined the Waycross City Commission on Monday evening, January 6, after being sworn in at the outset of the panel’s planning an information session at City Hall. Strickland, who represents District 5, along with District 4 incumbent Diane Hopkins received the oath of office from City Attorney Rick Currie in order to participate in any official action during an executive session that followed Monday’s public meeting. New mayor Michael-Angelo James presided over the work session after taking his oath of office from Currie on Thursday, January 2. James, who replaced John Knox, and Strickland, who replaced Jon Tindall, along with Hopkins were to go through a ceremonial swearing-in at the commission’s first bi-monthly meeting of the new year Tuesday, January 7. There was a reception to welcome the administrators at the C.C. McCray City Auditorium following the meeting.
