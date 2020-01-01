Wednesday January 01, 2020

Election chief votes for retirement

Gillis leaving Ware County post after 41 years

By MYRA THRIFT,

Staff Writer Staff

Writer Sometimes retirement comes with a heavy heart, other times it’s a blessing to be enjoyed. Betty Gillis, supervisor of Ware County Board of Election and Registration intend to accept the latter as she takes a long-anticipated retirement from the county’s elections office and the system. After 41 years, Gillis said she still loves the job and has enjoyed every minute of it — give or take five — with the people she’s become to think of as extended family.

“I began thinking about it a couple of years ago. I began to pray about it. I asked God to give me a sign and He did. I am planning to enjoy my family,” said Gillis. “Over the years, I have put my family on hold. But as I am getting older, I want to spend time with them and enjoy them.”