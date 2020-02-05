Wednesday February 5, 2020

Kemp has busy day in area

Governor talks education at dedication for the new PCHS

By RICK NOLTE
Staff Writer
BEARVILLE — Local, state and national officials praised Pierce County’s past educational administrators and community for having an eye toward the future during dedication of the new Pierce County High School.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony in the auditorium of the $29.523 million facility took place Friday afternoon, January 31, with Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter and State School Superintendent Richard Woods heading the list of dignitaries in attendance. The ribbon, complete with an elaborate bow at the center, was in the school’s main color of royal blue

Above are the Newspaper Headlines for the chosen date

For the Full Paper online you will need a subscription then our paper will display below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in

IF YOU ARE LOGGED IN IT WILL SAY SO

LOG IN
GO STRAIGHT TO THE PAPER

Our PAST 4 WEEKS of newspaper for paid subscriptions

BROWSE HERE

Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION 

It's real simple now, just follow the link below

SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online

Have you considered advertising here, you should we have thousands of subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.

ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITES

468