Wednesday February 5, 2020

Kemp has busy day in area

Governor talks education at dedication for the new PCHS

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

BEARVILLE — Local, state and national officials praised Pierce County’s past educational administrators and community for having an eye toward the future during dedication of the new Pierce County High School.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony in the auditorium of the $29.523 million facility took place Friday afternoon, January 31, with Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter and State School Superintendent Richard Woods heading the list of dignitaries in attendance. The ribbon, complete with an elaborate bow at the center, was in the school’s main color of royal blue